2 pre-teen girls mysteriously found dead in canal, identities unknown

Two pre-teen girls have been mysteriously found dead along the same Florida canal and police are now working to identify them.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, police received a 911 call reporting a body floating in the water, close to a neighborhood, Lauderdale Police Lt. Michael Santiago told ABC News on Wednesday.

Authorities are trying to determine if she lived in the area but no one has come forward, Santiago said.

Police then learned she may have been associated with another girl, Santiago said. Around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, another 911 call came in reporting that a second girl, about the same age, was found dead in the canal, further northwest, he said.

Their causes of death have not been determined, Santiago said.

Authorities are now working to determine the relationship between the girls. He said no one has reported them missing.

Police have “very strong leads,” Santiago said Wednesday morning. “Hopefully by this afternoon we should have a lot more information.”