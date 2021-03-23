2 spring breakers drugged, raped, robbed PA woman found dead at hotel, police say

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was found dead at a Florida hotel after she was allegedly drugged and raped by two spring breakers who stole her credit cards to spend money on their trip, police said.

The Miami Herald reports the 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman was found “semi nude” and dead Thursday in her hotel room in Miami Beach.

Two men, Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, of Greensboro, North Carolina, were reportedly seen on surveillance video entering the room with the woman and leaving less than an hour later.

“The defendant was holding her from behind, holding her by the neck so she could stand,” Miami Beach Detective Luis Alsina said.

Police found Collier on Ocean Drive wearing the same pants he was wearing in the video.

Collier told police he met the woman at a local restaurant and “went along with [Taylor] as they planned to have sex with the victim,” according to the report.

He said Taylor gave the woman a “green pill” believed to be Percocet, and they both had sex with the woman. He claims Taylor forced himself on the woman while she appeared to be unconscious.

“The fact that the victim was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics, she could not have consented to sex with the defendants,” police said in the report.

As the woman was unconscious, police said the men stole her cash, credit cards and her phone and left her in the room “without any concern for her welfare or safety.”

They allegedly spent her money at various locations throughout Miami, including South Beach Liquors, where Taylor was seen on surveillance video.

Police said they found the green pills and the woman’s phone when they arrested Taylor.

Collier and Taylor are facing charges of burglary with battery, sexual battery, petty theft and credit card fraud. They could also face murder or manslaughter charges if tests show the woman died of an overdose from the pill they supplied.