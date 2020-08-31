20 new sexual assault counts for adult film actor Ron Jeremy

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 26: Adult film star Ron Jeremy appears for arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on June 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents between 2014 and 2019. The 67-year-old defendant could face up to 90 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with 20 new counts of rape or sexual assault involving 12 women and a teenage girl.

Authorities say the new counts were filed Monday.

They come two months after the 67-year-old Jeremy was charged with the rape of three women and the sexual assault of a fourth.

Jeremy has been held in jail on $6.6 million bail since June, Jeremy pleaded not guilty to the previous charges, and his attorney Stuart Goldfarb said he was “absolutely innocent.” Goldfarb did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment on the new counts.