According to Flordia police, 200 teens broke into an 8 million dollar mansion to throw a wild party that ended in a boxing match.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a noise complaint in the early hours of June 20, according to a Facebook post, reported Insider.

In the post, officers stated that by the time they arrived on the scene most of the teens were gone but evidence of the party had started to circulate on social media.

Videos and images of the party show teenagers toying with the owners’ property, playing music, and relaxing in recliner chairs.

In a video, you can see two boys fighting each other with gloves on as the crowd films and cheers, reported Insider.

The home is listed on Zillow for almost $8 million.

“An open house party is against the law. An open house party in a home you break into is a burglary,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook, according to Insider.

“Apart from the damage caused and the items stolen, it’s a complete violation of someone’s home that you can’t put a price on. The feeling when you know someone went into your closet, tried on your clothes, and used your bathroom doesn’t have a dollar amount attached to it,” the message continued.

Some teens have been identified, but no one has been charged.