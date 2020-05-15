5 kids found in makeshift crate in back of truck amid triple-digit heat in Needles; 3 adults arrested

Three Sacramento residents were arrested in Needles this week after authorities found five children riding in a makeshift crate in the back of their pickup truck.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies stopped the vehicle near Bailey Avenue and J Street about 2 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a call from someone who reported seeing children inside a small crate in the bed of a truck along the 40 Freeway.

Authorities say they found five children — ages 1 to 13 — inside a wooden box that was attached to the truck bed.

The kids were not wearing any kinds of safety restraints and had no ventilation, water or air conditioning, even as the outside temperature hovered around 100 degrees, according to the Sheriff’s Department.