The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

WESTPORT, Mass. — Almost every parent has experienced discovering mysterious purchases on their debit or credit card, but was it ever thousands of dollars worth of toys and clothing?

In a story originally told by WJAR that is exactly what happened to Jessica Nunes.

Nunes got the shock of a lifetime when thousands of dollars worth of Amazon merchandise was delivered to her doorstep, WJAR reports.

Nunes tells WJAR that her daughter, 5-year-old Lila, gave her quite the surprise when she ordered five pink motorbikes, five blue motorbikes, ten pairs of cowgirl boots, and a toy Jeep.

She told the station that in total her daughter spent more than $5,000 off of the shopping site in only a matter of minutes.

When asked how she knew how to order the goodies, Lila said that she just pressed the yellow button, and then the brown button on the popular app.

In a too common scenario, Nunes said that she gave Lila her phone so that she could play games. She had no idea that Lila knew how to access Amazon and make a one-time purchase.

Nunes says that she knew the purchases were not fraudulent because they were ordered at the exact time that Lila had her phone in the car, she tells WJAR in an interview. She says that the bikes and toy Jeep were around $3,180 and the boots alone totaled $600.

As promised by their ad, Amazon had Lila’s haul to her in only two days.

Nunes tells WJAR that originally the items were all non-refundable, but after a 2 a.m. phone call to Amazon she was able get return labels for the motorbikes and cancel the boot order. She was unable to cancel the toy Jeep order, but Amazon is allowing her to return it as well.

Instead of punishing the child, Nunes explains she is going to use this moment as a teaching experience. She struck up a bargain with Lila, telling her that if she behaved herself and helped out with some light chores around the house that she would be able to earn a bike that was more age appropriate.

The story also gives some tips on how to prevent yourself from being a wild child shopping spree victim.

The first thing the story suggests is to narrow down what devices can access Amazon, because each platform has a different way in which purchases be made.

The story also suggests that if you use an Amazon Echo, go to the Alexa app and turn off the “voice purchasing” feature or create a passcode to authorize purchases.

If you are using an iPhone there are a few ways to secure your Amazon app, one would be removing your saved credit cards from the digital wallet, as it is not required to have a card on file.