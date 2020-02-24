$56K reward offered in search for missing Tennessee child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Amid the ongoing search for a missing 15-month-old Tennessee child, the reward fund to bring Evelyn Boswell home safely has increased to $56,000.

During a media briefing on the investigation Friday afternoon, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced he would personally contribute $1,000 as a reward in the case. Over the weekend, the reward fund continued to grow, standing at $56,000 as of Sunday night.

An AMBER Alert for Evelyn was issued Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Sheriff Cassidy said Evelyn’s grandfather contacted the Department of Children’s Services earlier in the week to report her missing. DCS then alerted the sheriff’s office and the TBI became involved, issuing the AMBER Alert.

The most recent development came Friday when two Tennessee residents were arrested by North Carolina law enforcement after authorities located a car sought in connection to the child’s disappearance.

Angela Boswell, 42, and William McCloud, 33, were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property. Both are residents of Tennessee, but investigators have not commented on their relationship to Evelyn.

Left to right: Angela Boswell, William McCloud. (Photos: Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office)

The TBI said Friday morning that its agents wanted to speak with the people traveling in a gray 2007 BMW with front-end damage and Tennessee tag 3M9-6W9 “regarding Evelyn Boswell’s whereabouts.” The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina revealed its deputies located the car later in the day in the Shepherds Crossroads Community of Wilkes County.

The vehicle had been reported stolen, investigators explained. The occupants, Boswell and McCloud were taken into custody.

As of this weekend, the TBI said no charges had been placed in connection to the AMBER Alert and Evelyn had not been located.

During Friday’s news conference, Sheriff Cassidy was asked what date Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell last reported seeing her daughter. The sheriff responded that “some of the information she has given us hasn’t been really accurate.” Instead, he said a babysitter reported last seeing the child on Dec. 11.

Megan Boswell & Evelyn Boswell (Courtesy: WJHL/TBI)

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.