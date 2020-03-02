6th grader says she wasn’t allowed to say no to boy at school dance

(CNN Newsource) — A Utah middle schooler says she was forced to dance with a boy who makes her feel uncomfortable.

She says her school principal told her she wasn’t allowed to say no.

In Rich County, Utah, there is one public middle school with 125 kids.

Three times a year, the kids have a dance.

Alicia Hobson told local media that her 6th-grade daughter Azlyn was so excited for the Valentine’s Day dance. She had been talking about it for weeks.

But then things got uncomfortable.

Azlyn says a boy she didn’t want to dance with asked her, and her principal Kip Motta told her there was no saying no.

“I just didn’t like it, at all,” Azlyn said.

“No one was forced to do anything. All they had to do was communicate with me as I — that’s what we tell the kids all the time,” said Principal Motta.

Motta says they have been doing these dances for more than 20 years.

“They ask each other to dance, and we ask them to say yes, and the reason behind this policy or philosophy is to ensure that no kid is, no children at all feel like they are left out,” Motta said.

While kids are asked to say yes during the dances, Principal Motta says students can tell him ahead of time if there is someone they don’t want to dance with.

“I didn’t know she said no and I didn’t know that boy made her feel uncomfortable. If I had known that prior to the dance, I would have mitigated the issue as I had in the past.”

Azlyn’s mom says everyone should have the right to say no.

“It’s harmful for kids to not have the right to say no,” Hobson said.