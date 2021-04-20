9 juveniles injured in gunfight that broke out at 12-year-old’s birthday party

At least nine teenagers and juveniles have been injured after a gunfight broke out at a 12-year-old’s birthday party.

The incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, April 17, at approximately 8:37 p.m. in LaPlace, Louisiana — about 28 miles west of New Orleans — when officers received a call to reports of gunfire, according to St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

When authorities arrived they discovered that multiple people had been shot after an alleged verbal confrontation at a 12-year-old child’s birthday party somehow erupted into a gunfight.

“Through further investigation, officers discovered nine juveniles were injured,” St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a media statement. “Of the nine, seven were treated at a local hospital and released. Two remain in the hospital in stable condition. Those injured were a 17-year-old male shot in the arm; a 16-year-old male grazed in the ribs; a 15-year-old male with a graze wound to the ankle; a 15-year-old male shot in the foot; a 14-year-old male shot in the leg; a 13-year-old male shot in the leg; and a 12-year-old shot in both legs. A 16-year-old male shot in the stomach and a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head remain in the hospital.”

Authorities believe that an estimated 60 young people were at the 12-year-old’s birthday party and that two groups of male juveniles who have an ongoing feud with each other began arguing at some point during the party which is what eventually led to the shootout.

Yet, in spite of all of the witnesses at the party, not a single person has given a formal statement of what they saw take place. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting but officers have determined that two guns were fired in the altercation.

“Not one person has given a formal statement,” Sheriff Tregre said in a statement following the incident. “I am asking witnesses to come forward with information to help us learn more about what happened.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office and could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward from Crimestoppers.