9yo boy writes song after being bullied

(CNN)- Kamryn Henderson is in third grade. He’s been bullied at school and on social media. And now he’s standing up for himself with a song he wrote, called look within yourself.

Kamryn says it hasn’t been easy- but putting his feelings into song is helping him heal.

If I cried, then I get bullied more. And, I wrote the song and all of a sudden I felt better about myself Kamryn Henderson

He’s also watched his sister being teased, so the song is for her and everyone out there whose faced it.

His mom says the words made her cry bringing back memories of all the hurtful moments. But she’s proud he’s rising above it.

When you listen to the song you can here that convidence. You can hear that he is happy with who he is. And he is kind of saying to the world- this is me Kamryn Henderson

Kamryn says the turning point came after someone called him trash.

Then i looked at my phone again and I’m like I’m not trash. Like thats not true, that’s not true at all Kamryn Henderson

And that inspired his message.