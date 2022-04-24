A missing New Hampshire couple was found Thursday evening shot multiple times in a wooded area by a hiking trial near their home.

Authorities are investigating the deaths of 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid whose bodies were found near the Broken Ground Trail in Concord, New Hampshire, reported cleveland19.

Witnesses say the couple was last seen Monday afternoon when they left their apartment complex to take a walk outside.

An autopsy found the couple was shot multiple times.

“I’m shocked. What would’ve provoked something like that? It’s hard to believe,” a neighbor told cleveland19.

No arrests have been made, and police have not said whether the attack was random or targeted. They are asking residents to be vigilant but say there is no reason to believe that the public is at risk at this time, reported cleveland19.