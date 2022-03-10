If you could change your license plate to whatever you wanted what would it be? For a North Carolina woman, it was “FART”.

According to abc11 news, Karly Sindy paid extra money to have “FART” on the back of her vehicle in October and was surprised when the DMV approved the personalized license plate.

She received the plate in the mail and put it on her truck, driving around with “FART” on the back of her pickup.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. In February Sindy received a letter from the DMV stating that they had been receiving complaints about the plate and asked her to respond explaining what the plate meant to her and why it was important, reported abc11 news.

Having to think quickly to save her plate Sidney, with the help of some online friends, came up with a completely made-up online group called “Friends of Ashville Recreational Trails or “FART” to tell the DMV.

Little did Sidney know that eventually, that made-up group would become real. F.A.R.T. also known as Friends of Ashville Recreational Trails now has its own mailing list, website, promotional stickers, and t-shirts. They also had their first group meet-up where 15 people showed up.

According to abc11, it has yet to be seen if the DMV will allow Sindy to keep using FART.