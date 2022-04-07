Olive Broome from Leeds thought he was going to enjoy a nice quiet evening camping by himself on the Yorkshire Moors only to find out that he accidentally joined an illegal rave and had an “unbelievable weekend.”

29-year-old Broome set out on April 2 for a quiet camping trip on Oxenhope Stoop Hill in Bradford.

“The first half of the night went as planned, I’d pitched up, made my dinner on my little stove and had a couple of beers,” said Broome, speaking to Yorkshire Live, reported djmag. “Around 10.30pm I got in my sleeping bag to start winding down for the night. It was at this point it got strange, I could hear talking.”

“I was in the middle of nowhere out in the moors so to hear talking at night was disturbing. I could hear some lads talking and they seemed to be getting closer, obviously I’m in the middle of nowhere – I thought I was going to get murdered for sure. The voices were getting closer and closer so I decided to get my boots on and go out to confront them head on. I jumped out my tent and they were scared as they didn’t know I was there”, djmag shared.

That’s when Broome noticed almost 50 more people arrive to the campsite. They began setting up their own tents and even some DJ equipment and strobe lights. According to Broome, the rave lasted until around 7 a.m.

“They were more shocked that they had bumped into a random camping guy in the middle of nowhere,” he said. “It turns out they were having an illegal rave. They said ‘you’re more than welcome to join us, we have loads of beer just help yourself’. I had no choice really, as my tent was right near the speakers so I got stuck in”, reported djmag.

“The chances of something like this happening in the middle of nowhere are unbelievable.”