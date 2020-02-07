A student-teacher has been dismissed over a Black History Month lesson.

A student-teacher at a Nashville elementary school has been dismissed over a black history month lesson.
Metro Nashville public schools says she gave a lesson on the willie lynch speech from 17-12 to fourth graders.
Lynch was a British slave owner — who was invited to Virginia to teach his methods on controlling slaves.
The school district says the lesson wasn’t age-appropriate for the fourth graders.
The student-teacher was removed after teaching it to two classes.
The supervising teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the school district.
