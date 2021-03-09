Activist Greta Thunberg Says Biden Isn’t Doing ‘Nearly Enough’ On Climate Change

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg poses for media as she arrives for a news conference in Davos, Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The 50th annual meeting of the forum is taking place in Davos from Jan. 21 until Jan. 24, 2020 (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

(WTRF)- Activist Greta Thunberg was on The Mehdi Hasan Show on MSNBC where she said President Joe Biden hasn’t done ‘nearly enough’ on handling the climate crisis.

“You should rather look at the science and whether his policies are in line with the Paris Agreement and to stay below 1.5 or even 2 degrees Celsius,” Thunberg told Hasan. “And then you can clearly see that, no, it’s not nearly enough in line with the science.”

Thunberg wouldn’t give a grade President Biden’s on climate change yet but she made it clear it would not be very good.

On his first day in office, President Biden had the U.S rejoin in the Paris Agreement.