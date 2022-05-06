West Virginia State Police say they arrested a man for attempted murder after he opened fire on officers.

Police say they received a brandishing complaint at a residence in Salem, WV. They say, Richard E. America III, 44 years old, allegedly brandished an AR-15 rifle at his stepson and a friend earlier in the afternoon.

A search warrant was executed because troopers say America is a prohibited person.

Troopers say they returned later in the evening and upon arrival, America opened fire on the officers as they approached the hilltop residence.

Officers say they called backup and eventually America surrendered and was charged with two (2) Counts of Wanton Endangerment and Six (6) Counts of Attempted Murder.

Troopers say the investigation is active and ongoing.