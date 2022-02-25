A group of hackers, named Anonymous, have declared a ‘cyber war’ on Russia.

Anonymous took to Twitter to let the public know they are targeting the Russian government but the private sector will most likely be affected too.

‘We want only peace in the world. We want a future for all of humanity. So while people around the globe smash your internet providers to bits understand that it’s entirely directed at the actions of the Russian government and Putin’, Anonymous said.

It was reported that Anonymus took down the Russian station RT News.

According to ABC News, RT.com confirmed the attack took place, saying it slowed some websites down while taking others offline for “extended periods of time”.