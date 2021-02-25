AOC Furious At Biden Administration Over Child Migrant Facility

(WTRF)- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC. fired back at her own party’s administration when the US reopened a tent facility to house up to 700 immigrant teenagers after they cross the U.S.-Mexico border unaccompanied by a parent.

“This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay – no matter the administration or party, AOC tweeted.

AOC continued a thread on the subject.

“Our immigration system is built on a carceral framework. It’s no accident that challenging how we approach both these issues are considered “controversial” stances. They require reimagining our relationship to each other and challenging common assumptions we take for granted. It’s only 2 mos into this admin & our fraught, unjust immigration system will not transform in that time. That’s why bold reimagination is so impt. DHS shouldn’t exist, agencies should be reorganized, ICE gotta go, ban for-profit detention, create climate refugee status & more.”

U.S. Health and Human Services said Monday that the first teens arrived at Carrizo Springs, Texas, which was converted two years ago into a holding facility under former President Donald Trump. The facility has been closed since July 2019.