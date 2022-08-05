In case you ever wanted lip glosses that tasted like Applebee’s wing sauces, well now you can.

The restaurant chain introduces its new hot collab with makeup company Winky Lux called Saucy Gloss.

Four bold, high shine lip glosses with flavors inspired by the wing sauces.

The glosses include “Get Me Hot Buffalo,” “Be My Honey Pepper,” Sweet Chile Kiss” and “Honey BBQ-T.”

Winky Lux said the “delicious wing sauce-inspired flavors” provide a high-shine finish “so your date won’t be able to take their eyes off of you,” reported WTAP.

The saucy glosses are only available on Winky Lux’s website for $18 each or $65 for the whole collection.