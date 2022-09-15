(WTRF) — The United States Army issued a guidance document aimed at soldiers struggling with higher costs due to inflation advising them to apply for food stamps to feed their families.

The Army’s Financial Readiness Program guidance document posted August 31, 2022 by Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston offers information on financial programs that could help soldiers handle inflation.

The document explains how SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), or food stamps, can help soldiers.

SNAP is a U.S. government program that provides benefits to eligible low-income individuals and families via an electronic benefits transfer card that can be used like a debit card to purchase eligible food in authorized retail food stores. Service members and their families may be eligible. Army’s Financial Readiness Program guidance document posted August 31, 2022 by Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston

Advising military personnel to apply for food stamps through their local welfare offices implies that the military is not paying soldiers enough to afford essential needs like food. What effect will advising soldiers to consider public assistance programs have on morale and recruiting efforts?

The document also details financial counseling and a student loan forgiveness program for military members.

If you join the military and have a government student loan, the U.S. government will pay it off in 10 years through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. Army’s Financial Readiness Program guidance document posted August 31, 2022 by Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston

You can read the full document here.