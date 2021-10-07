Artist puts coffin on Trump’s Hollywood star to protest those against COVID mandates

FILE – In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas. Trump wants a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which was suspended in January following the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump’s attorneys on Friday, Oct. 1, filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

An artist turned heads by placing a coffin called ‘ The U.S.A. Freedom Box’ on top of Donald Trump’s star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The artist called ‘plasticjesus’ said ‘it’s all the freedom you will ever need and claimed ‘my body my choice’ on his Instagram

“On the side it’s got the ‘USA Freedom Box,'” the artist said in an interview posted on Twitter.

“It’s really kind of a blow at the people saying vaccines and masks are impeding their freedoms,” he said. “Once you’re dead and you’re in a coffin, you don’t have any worries about losing freedoms.”

“I wanted to do something because the anti-mask, anti-vaccine, anti-science mob has become so vocal,” the British-born self-described “provocateur” said.

This isn’t the first time ‘plasticjesus’ has taken his art to Trump’s Walk of Fame Star. In July of 2016, he made a 6-inch tall “border wall” surrounding the former President’s star.