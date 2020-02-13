Artist scraps plans for Thunberg mural after boycott threats

(AP) — A North Dakota artist has scrapped his plan to erect a mural honoring Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on the exterior wall of a Bismarck bakery because the business received boycott threats.

Shane Balkowitsch had planned to put a 7-foot-tall mural of Thunberg on the exterior wall of a bakery. Balkowitsch took the photo of the teenage climate activist when she visited the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in October.

Balkowitsch says he saw the planned mural as a celebration of art, not a dig at oil or coal companies in North Dakota. But after threats of boycotts and possible vandalism, Balkowitsch says he pulled his application with the city.