(WHTM) – Ashley Furniture is recalling 253,000 Party Time Power Loveseats, Sofas, and Recliners, due to a fire hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall is because “The power loveseats, sofas, and recliners’ cupholder with LED lighting can overheat, posing a fire hazard.”

The company is aware of six reports of the cupholder overheating, causing fire and smoke damage. No injuries have been reported.

The furniture line was manufactured by Happy Smart Furnishings in China and Vietnam, and Colia Leather in Cambodia, acccording to Ashley Furniture.

The units were sold in white and black colors and were sold between November 2018 and March 2023, for $900-1,800.

According to CPSC, the following model numbers are located on a barcode at the bottom of each of the units are included in the recall:

Product: Model Number(s): Loveseat 3700318, 3700418, 3700318C and 3700418C Sofa 3700315, 3700415, 3700315C and 3700415C Recliner 3700313, 3700413, 3700313C and 3700413C Ashley Furniture recalls (Party Time Power Loveseats, Sofas and Recliners)

Consumers who own these products are asked to unplug the furniture immediately and contact Ashley Furniture Industries for a free repair at 866-482-2893.

According to CPSC, the recall number for this recall is 23-215.