Assemblywoman goes viral for holding infant during vote after being denied a proxy

A powerful image of an assemblywoman who held her newborn during a floor vote went viral and has resonated online with working moms everywhere.

Buffy Wicks traveled to Sacramento to vote on State Bill 1120, which focused on the state’s housing crisis, with her 1-month-old baby Elly in tow, swaddled around her shoulder.

According to ABC News San Francisco station KGO, the Berkeley and Oakland state representative had requested to cast her vote on the bill by proxy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but was denied.

The image quickly picked up steam online, even capturing the attention of former first lady and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

California Assemblymember @buffywicks was told that having recently given birth wasn’t sufficient excuse to cast a vote remotely.



So she brought her newborn daughter to the floor to weigh in on an important housing bill. 💪https://t.co/elofHmIcxl pic.twitter.com/ZQf9F10qKE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 1, 2020

Clinton hailed Wicks’ dedication and used a flexed bicep emoji to hammer home her strength in the tweet that has racked up nearly 30K likes.

California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon has since made a full apology to Wicks and shared the sentiment on Twitter, adding in a press release that he is committed to doing better.

I want to make a full apology to @asmbuffywicks.



My intention was never to be inconsiderate toward her, her role as a legislator, or her role as a mother.



My full statement is below. pic.twitter.com/ZZcFWt7gI2 — Anthony Rendon (@Rendon63rd) September 2, 2020

“My intention was never to be inconsiderate toward her, her role as a legislator, or her role as a mother,” he said in the statement. “Inclusivity and electing more women into politics are core elements of our Democratic values. Nevertheless, I failed to make sure out process took into account the unique needs of our Members.”

The housing bill that Wicks defended aimed to make it easier to build duplexes in areas zoned for single-family homes. The legislation failed to pass on Monday.

“Our housing crisis requires us to act, and tonight we failed to do that,” she said. “But I promise you this: I will *always* show up for housing – no matter what.”