Average gasoline prices skyrocket to highest in over a year

National News
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 14 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.64.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices will likely continue to rise as crude oil costs remain high.

The price at the pump has climbed 46 cents since Nov. 20.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.57 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel went up 10 cents over the same period to $2.85.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average                           $2.663
Average price during the week of February 15, 2021                         $2.549
Average price during the week of February 24, 2020                         $2.384

The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations: 

$2.699      Bridgeport
$2.667      Clarksburg
$2.673      Huntington
$2.757      Martinsburg
$2.678      Morgantown
$2.603      Parkersburg
$2.640      Weirton
$2.589      Wheeling

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

