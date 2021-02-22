Average gasoline prices skyrocket to highest in over a year

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 14 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.64.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices will likely continue to rise as crude oil costs remain high.

The price at the pump has climbed 46 cents since Nov. 20.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.57 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel went up 10 cents over the same period to $2.85.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $2.663

Average price during the week of February 15, 2021 $2.549

Average price during the week of February 24, 2020 $2.384



The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

$2.699 Bridgeport

$2.667 Clarksburg

$2.673 Huntington

$2.757 Martinsburg

$2.678 Morgantown

$2.603 Parkersburg

$2.640 Weirton

$2.589 Wheeling