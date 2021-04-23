BE AWARE: TikTok Users Warn About’ National Rape Day’ Today

In this photo illustration, the download page for the TikTok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone on August 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

April 29 2021 08:00 pm

(WTRF)- TikTok users are saying a group of men have declared April 24 a “national day” for sexual assault and to rape women.

Multiple TikTok users have made videos to make others aware of the possible threat.

“The trolls of the internet have declared April 24th…,” another TikTok user says in a clip as the words “National R@pe Day” appear on screen after a trigger warning.

It’s unclear on where the April 24 trend originated or whether or not someone was trying to make a disturbing joke.

TikTok allows you to report videos.

If you happen to stumble across a video on TikTok that promotes violence of any sort- simply click on the white arrow on the right side of the video. Next, tab the icon that says “report” with a symbol of a flag. Finally, choose the best reason from the list.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

