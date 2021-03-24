Bernie Sanders Says He’s Not Comfortable With Twitter Banning Trump

(WTRF) Senator Bernie Sanders said on Tuesday that he was not ‘particularly comfortable’ with Twitter banning former President Trump.

Sanders said on the “The Ezra Klein Show” that Trump was “a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, a pathological liar, an authoritarian, somebody who doesn’t believe in the rule of law.”

Sanders then added that he didn’t “feel particularly comfortable” with tech companies having so much power.

Sanders said social media sites shouldn’t allow “hate speech and conspiracy theories” on their platforms, and that the internet shouldn’t be used for “authoritarian purposes and insurrection.”

Donald Trump’s Twitter account was suspended in January “due to the risk of further incitement of violence”

The former President plans to launch his own social media platform in two to three months