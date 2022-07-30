KENTUCKY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on flood response in Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Gov. Beshear said the death toll from flooding in Kentucky is at 25, and he expects that number to rise. Four of those lost were children.

“This is an ongoing natural disaster,” Beshear told Fox News. “We are still in search and rescue mode. Thankfully, the rain has stopped. But it’s going to rain more starting Sunday afternoon.”

On Friday, President Joe Biden approved Gov. Beshear’s request for a Federal Disaster Declaration in the 13 counties most affected by the flooding: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Wolfe.

Almost 18,000 customers in Kentucky are still without power, according to Kentucky Power’s outage map. Kentucky Power says they’ve experienced more than 60 broken poles, 17 damaged transformers, 50 broken cross arms, and more than 225 spans of downed wire.

Anyone who wishes to report a missing person is advised not to call 911. Below is a list of Kentucky State Police numbers people should call instead.

606-433-7171 Pike, Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, and Floyd 606-435-6069 Breathitt, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, and Perry 859-623-2404 Owsley, Jackson, and Lee 606-784-4127 Wolfe and Morgan 606-573-3131 Harlan

The Associated Press contributed to this story.