Best Buy will close stores on Thanksgiving Day

(CNN) Best Buy says it is closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day.
This follows in the footsteps of other retailers like Dicks Sporting Goods, Target and Walmart who have already announced their plans to close on this day.
This comes as the coronavirus pandemic changes how customers buy goods, shopping more online and less in stores.
Best Buy says it plans to offer its deals of the season earlier than ever.
