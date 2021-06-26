Vet Voices

Biden declares Pulse Nightclub’ national memorial’

National News
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

(AP) President Joe Biden is celebrated Pride Month with a series of activities on Friday, a reflection of the growing stature of the LGBTQ community at the White House despite the long history of widespread discrimination it has endured.

Biden signed into law a measure that designates the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, as a national memorial.

“Just over five years ago, the Pulse nightclub, a place of acceptance and joy, became a place of unspeakable pain and loss and we’ll never fully recover,” Biden said before signing the bill.

A mass shooting at the club in June 2016 left 49 people dead and 53 wounded in what was called the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history.

***Victims of Pulse nightclub massacre remembered 5 years later***

“I promise you, none of the members of Congress that are here nor I or Jill, are going to let up until we deal with equality across the board,” the president told the family members and survivors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter