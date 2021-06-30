Bill Cosby walks away a free man today; attorney reacts

(WTRF) It’s a decision that stunned the entire country.

Bill Cosby is a free man today, and legal experts explain it all goes back to a decision made over a decade ago.

Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction just today. But back in 2005, the original prosecutor of the comedian, originally dubbed as “America’s Dad” went against prosecuting him criminally. That same prosecutor also determined Cosby wouldn’t prevail in the prosecution.

But the basis to not prosecuting him, experts say, was for the victim to have some civil remedy.

“The blame would be placed on the discretion the prosecutor has, and it underlines really, underscores the import of the decision of the prosecutor. The genesis of the problem is that original prosecutor, not really what the court did. The court applied proper standards in making this decision.” Diana Crutchfield, Legal expert

The court overturned not just a trial courts decision, but also the Superior Court in Pennsylvania. The 83-year-old was sentenced three to ten-years, but only served more than 2.