Bill Reintroduced To Remove J. Edgar Hoover’s Name From FBI Building

(WTRF)- A Tennessee representative has reintroduced a bill to strip J. Edgar Hoover’s name from the FBI building.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) said in an interview that he had his staff work on reintroducing the legislation after watching the movie Judas and the Black Messiah.

“The movie is a clear depiction of his efforts to impede the civil rights movement,” Cohen said in an interview.

Cohen said that Hoover “doesn’t deserve the honor and recognition of having the nation’s premiere law enforcement agency headquarters named for him. The civil rights we enjoy today are in spite of J. Edgar Hoover, not because of him.”

The bill has about a dozen co-sponsors.