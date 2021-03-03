Bill To Create RGB Monument Introduced Into Legislature

(WTRF) According to The Hill, lawmakers on the Democratic side have introduced legislation to construct a monument on Capitol Hill to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The House bill was sponsored by Rep. Lois Frankel (Fla.) along with Reps. Jackie Speier (Calif.), Brenda Lawrence (Mich.), Veronica Escobar (Texas) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (Ill.).

It was also introduced in the Senate Tuesday by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and 15 other Democratic senators.

“She was an icon and a trailblazer who dedicated her life to opening doors for women at a time when so many insisted on keeping them shut,” Klobuchar said. “It is only fitting that the members of the Senate and the House of Representatives honor her life and service by establishing a monument in the Capitol.”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on September 18, 2020 at the age of 87.