(WTRF) – Disaster can strike at any moment, and it seems to be doing so more than ever.

From major issues like hurricanes to helping local communities recover from a fire, the American Red Cross is there.

Now, an increase in billion-dollar climate disasters is making it hard for them to do so.

Nationwide, the American Red Cross says they’ve responded to 15 billion-dollar disasters so far this year, with more possibly to happen in the coming days with a tornado outbreak expected in the South and a recent volcano eruption in Hawaii.

Over the last five years, the average has been 18 per year.

The American Red Cross called that an “unprecedented increase” from the average of three per year in the 1980s.

That increase is making it harder for them to dispatch volunteers and supplies for relief, but they say no matter what they will be there to fulfill the mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies.

We will always find a way no matter what. Failure is not an option in what we do. We alleviate human suffering. There is never going to be a time, there will never be a time when we are not there every day and every night in every community to do that. Brad Kieserman, President of Disaster Operations and Logistics, The American Red Cross

Responding to those billion-dollar disasters is on top of the everyday tragedies like fires that The American Red Cross helps with in local communities.

The American Red Cross said you can help them this holiday season.

Just $2.00 will pay for one hour of shelter services for one person. $200.00 covers shelter service for a family of four for 24-hours.

They always need volunteers and blood donations.

The American Red Cross has more than 21,000 volunteers across the country and it costs money to train them and send them out to disasters. So, if you’re looking to donate money this year, the organization could use it.

If you’d like to help where you live, visit redcross.org.