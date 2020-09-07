Boaters reel in massive one-eyed gator (WOW!)

MISSISSIPPI (CNN) — We’re going to need a bigger boat…
That’s what two gator hunters said when they hooked this one-eyed, 12-foot long, 477 pound alligator.
John Ladner and his buddy Derek Stiglet were in a Mississippi marsh when they thought they spotted a log, but it turned out to be this big boy.
Their jon-boat was too small to haul the gator, so a friend came out with a larger boat. It took three hours to load the gator into the boat, and when they finally got to shore they had to use a tractor to get the gator out.
Ladner said that the gator gave them more than 100 pounds of meat.
