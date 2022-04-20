A 19-year-old man residing in San Juan has been indicted on charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a child.

According to the complaint, Jorge Eduardo Naranjo began communicating via Kik with someone he thought had a nine-year-old child.

Naranjo operated multiple accounts on the site with the username “Bored Dude,” distributed files of child pornography and requested to meet the individual’s “little,” according to the charges.

Naranjo allegedly exchanged multiple messages clarifying his intent to engage in criminal sexual activity with the child.

According to the charges, he traveled to a McAllen hotel and planned to do so. Law enforcement took him immediately into custody upon his arrival.

At his detention hearing following the filing of the criminal complaint, Naranjo was found to be a danger to the community and ordered into custody pending future criminal proceedings.