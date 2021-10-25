Brian Laundrie’s remains came back inconclusive; Attorney says of autopsy

The family attorney of Brian Laundrie told NBC News that the autopsy results came back inconclusive.

Brian Laundrie’s remains were sent to an anthropologist “for further evaluation.”

“No manner or cause of death was determined,” Steven Bertolino said in a statement to NBC News.

The FBI confirmed Wednesday that investigators found what appear to be human remains, along with personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie at a Flordia reserve.

Investigators have not said exactly what condition the remains were in when they found them on Wednesday. Sources have told NewsNation they were bones and a partial skull.

Police sources told NewsNation’s Brian Entin they are confident they will “eventually” determine a cause of death.

A forensic anthropologist specializes in getting answers about the end of someone’s life when they are not obvious.