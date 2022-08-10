The last thing park visitors expected to see in Griffith Park on Tuesday afternoon was a burning tree but when they looked closer what they saw was chilling.

A burning body was discovered hanging in a tree near a merry-go-round in Los Angeles according to officials reported nypost.

Passerbyers walking at the park around 12:30 p.m. noticed the tree on fire with a human body hanging from the center.

According to police officers and firefighters, the person hanging in the tree was already dead when they arrived at the scene.

According to nypost, the victim has not been identified but the Los Angeles Fire Department determined the body belonged to a woman.

Police said there were no signs of foul play and they were investigating the incident as a suicide, reported nypost.

“It appears to be self-immolation,” LAPD detective Michael Ventura told ABC7. “This is going to be somebody who brought some gasoline, brought some lighters. We have had.. they are rare, but we do have cases where people will self-immolate.”

A coroner will conduct an investigation to determine the exact cause and manner of death.