Buy a car, get a bible, flag, and ar-15 voucher

It’s driving up sales at a car dealership in South Carolina.

Carolina ford is offering a bible, American flag and a 400 voucher to purchase a gun – with every new car purchase.

The promotion has gained the Honea Path dealership national attention.

Owner Jay Ashley wants to make it very clear they aren’t just giving away guns. Customers who plan to redeem the voucher must pass required background checks.

People can choose to use a 400-dollar voucher for other items in the tactical store and

The GM tells me they do other specials during the year including doing discounts for local heroes and military families

As of Wednesday, no one has tried to redeem the firearm voucher at Locked N Loaded.