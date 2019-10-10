It’s driving up sales at a car dealership in South Carolina.
Carolina ford is offering a bible, American flag and a 400 voucher to purchase a gun – with every new car purchase.
The promotion has gained the Honea Path dealership national attention.
Owner Jay Ashley wants to make it very clear they aren’t just giving away guns. Customers who plan to redeem the voucher must pass required background checks.
People can choose to use a 400-dollar voucher for other items in the tactical store and
The GM tells me they do other specials during the year including doing discounts for local heroes and military families
As of Wednesday, no one has tried to redeem the firearm voucher at Locked N Loaded.
- Saints’ Davis: “Man of God” Headband fine helped in the long run
- FEMA says recovery efforts are far from over following one year anniversary of Hurricane Michael
- Attorney Ben Salango announces run for West Virginia Governor
- St. Clairsville Council President resigns
- Buy a car, get a bible, flag, and ar-15 voucher