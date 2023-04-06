(KTXL) — The body of a Northern California man who was reported missing in Mexico in February was found Wednesday in a “clandestine pit” in the state of Baja California Sur, according to the state prosecutor’s office.

The state authorities said that the body of Wilmer Trivett, 80, was found near the town of Todos Santos, close to the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, and that a brother and sister had been arrested in connection with Trivett’s death.

Trivett, of Markleeville, went missing on February 11 as he traveled throughout the Baja California peninsula in his camper truck. His vehicle was found burned on Feb. 23, according to the Associated Press.

State officials said Trivett was apparently in a vehicle accident that involved the two suspects, and that the siblings later abducted and killed Trivett.

The two suspects, whose full names were not disclosed because of Mexican law, face homicide charges.

Markleeville is located south of Lake Tahoe, about 120 miles east of Sacramento.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.