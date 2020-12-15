Canadian woman accused of mailing ricin to President Trump

Harlingen, Texas —A Canadian woman, who was arrested on charges of mailing poison ricin to the White House has been indicted.

53-year-old Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, aka Jane Ferrier, is currently in custody in Washington, D.C., on separate, but similar charges.

A federal grand jury is charging Ferrier with eight counts each of prohibitions with respect to biological weapons and making threats via interstate commerce.

If convicted, Ferrier faces up to life for the biological weapons charges, while threats via interstate commerce carries a potential five-year sentence.

Both convictions carry a maximum $250,000 possible fine.