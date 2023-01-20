DUBLIN, Calif. (WXIN) — Candles sold at Ross Stores nationwide are being recalled after someone was injured when a candle combusted, breaking its glass container.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves about 5,800 Taylor and Finch 6-Wick Scented Candles. They were sold from August 2022 through October 2022 in Spiced Apple & Rosewood and Cedarwood & Clove scents.

The recalled candles were sold in 44-ounce red or white glass containers. The CPSC said the scent of the candles and “Taylor and Finch” are printed on a label on the side of the glass container.

(Photo: CPSC) (Photo: CPSC)

The recall was initiated after Ross received five reports of candles combusting and the glass container breaking. So far, one minor injury has been reported. The following products are subject to recall:

Product Name Color SKU Number Spiced Apple & Rosewood Red 400244981194 Cedarwood & Clove White 400244981200

Anyone with the recalled candles should stop using them and return them to a Ross location for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact Ross Stores at 800-335-1115 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.