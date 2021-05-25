Casey Anthony Involved In Bar Fight Over Spilled Drink, Police Called

According to a police report, Casey Anthony was involved in a bar fight last weekend.
Police were called to a Florida bar after a drink was reportedly spilled on Casey Anthony.
Police say Anthony was arguing with Thelma Moya about an ex boyfriend they were dating at the same time.
The report says Moya spilled water on Anthony’s leg.
Anthony was told how to file a restraining order, but she did not proceed.
Anthony, was acquitted of murder for her two-year-old daughter Caylee’s death on July 5, 2011.