Casey Anthony Involved In Bar Fight Over Spilled Drink, Police Called

ORLANDO, FL – JULY 07: Casey Anthony smiles before the start of her sentencing hearing on charges of lying to a law enforcement officer at the Orange County Courthouse July 7, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony was acquitted of murder charges on July 5, 2011 but will serve four, one-year sentences on her conviction of lying to a law enforcement officer. She will be credited for the nearly three-years of time served and good behavior and will be released July 13. (Photo by Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty Images)

According to a police report, Casey Anthony was involved in a bar fight last weekend.

Police were called to a Florida bar after a drink was reportedly spilled on Casey Anthony.

Police say Anthony was arguing with Thelma Moya about an ex boyfriend they were dating at the same time.

The report says Moya spilled water on Anthony’s leg.

Anthony was told how to file a restraining order, but she did not proceed.

Anthony, was acquitted of murder for her two-year-old daughter Caylee’s death on July 5, 2011.