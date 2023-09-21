OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities have released the cause of death for actor Angus Cloud.

The “Euphoria” star died on July 31 inside his family’s home in Oakland, California. Cloud’s death was investigated by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office as a possible overdose, and his cause of death was confirmed this week by a coroner.

Cloud died from acute intoxication due to combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepine, the Sheriff’s Office told Nexstar’s KRON on Thursday. He was 25.

Actors Angus Cloud and Zendaya attend the Los Angeles premiere of the new HBO series “Euphoria” at the Cinerama Dome Theatre in Hollywood, California, on June 4, 2019. (Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)

The rising young actor was grieving his father’s death in July, and he had recently returned to the Bay Area after burying his father in Ireland. Cloud’s mother quickly dismissed rumors that her son’s death was a suicide. His last day was “joyful,” Cloud’s mother said.

“Although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” Lisa Cloud wrote. She said he spent the day reorganizing his home and talking about how he wanted to take care of his sisters.

Angus Cloud put his head on his desk, which was filled with art projects he was working on, and fell asleep, his mother said. He never woke up.

“He did not intend to end his life,” she said, adding that she was not aware if her son took any substances.

Cloud was memorialized in Oakland by an artist who painted a large mural on a building on East 19th Street and Park Avenue. Oakland residents laid flowers and candles beside the mural honoring the actor.

Help is available for those who need support with mental health. You can call or text 988, or chat online at 988lifeline.org, to speak with a counselor.