CBS Announces Contract Extension with Stephen Colbert

(CBS)- CBS announced today that the Network has reached a new contract extension with Stephen Colbert to continue as host of the top-rated THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT through August 2023. Colbert, who took over as host of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015, was originally signed through August 2020.

Stephen Colbert is one of the most entertaining, influential and relevant voices in America today, His monologue has become a vibrant part of the national discussion, and a spot on Stephen’s couch places guests from the worlds of entertainment, news and politics in front of late night’s largest and most desirable audience. We’re incredibly proud of the broadcast and thrilled to extend our relationship with Stephen for years to come David Nevins, Chief Creative Officer, CBS Corporation, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Showtime Networks, Inc

I’ve been asked by CBS to host THE LATE SHOW until 2023, and I have every intention of honoring their subpoena Stephen Colbert – Host of The Late Show

In addition to his role as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW, Colbert also serves as an executive producer on SHOWTIME’s animated series OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, which premiered in February 2018.

THE LATE SHOW has received a total of 13 Emmy nominations since its premiere in 2015, including three nominations for Colbert’s critically acclaimed election night special, which aired on SHOWTIME in 2018.

