CDC issues guidelines for Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has issued guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Thanksgiving less than two months away, the CDC is urging people to refrain from traveling long distances to visit with family during the holiday, saying travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus.

“Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others,” the guidelines read.

The CDC has listed three risk-levels for activities tied to the holiday.

The low-risk activities, as listed by the CDC, include:

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

Moderate-risk activities include:

Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place

High-risk activities, which the CDC urges Americans to avoid, include:

Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving

Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race

Attending crowded parades

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors

Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household

For more on the CDC’s holiday recommendations, click here.