Chick-fil-a to no longer donate to anti-LGBTQ organizations

(CNN) – Chick-fil-a will no longer donate money to charities with anti-LGBTQ views.
The fast-food chain announced Monday that starting next year, it will only donate to organizations that focus on education, homelessness and hunger.
Chick-fil-a’s donations and comments from its executives have caused controversy over the past several years.
CEO Dan Cathy has said the Atlanta-based fast-food company supports “The biblical definition of the family unit.”
Gay rights groups have boycotted and opposed the chain over its stance on same-sex marriage.
In a statement, gay rights organization GLAAD said customers and employees should quote “Greet today’s announcement with cautious optimism.”
