Coca Cola is mixing it up debuting coke with coffee next year.
It will combine regular coke with Brazilian coffee.
The product will come in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel. It will have double the amount of a regular coke drink.
Coke has launched a coffee product before, Coca-Cola Black, which was 14 years ago. The company said back then, the timing was not right, but now consumer tastes have changed.
- NASA confirms SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown in Pensacola
- Ruling renews fairness debate in Boston Marathon bomber case
- Teen sent to detention center over homework released
- Mnuchin: ‘Most Productive Discussions We’ve Had’ on COVID Relief Deal
- Coke to debut Coke with Coffee Drinks next year