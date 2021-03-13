Community comes together to support 8-year-old with severe bone marrow failure

WEBSTER COUNTY – In July 2020, the typical childhood summer vacation of 8-year-old Peyton Williams came to a sudden halt. Peyton was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia, which is severe bone marrow failure.

With the support of her family and an entire county, Peyton has fought a rather difficult battle ranging from numerous blood transfusions, radiation and chemotherapy. She even received a bone marrow transplant. She has done all of that, and way more, with her signature smiling face.

Peyton celebrated her most recent birthday with a drive-by parade consisting of emergency vehicles and residents from all over Webster County. She has started a collection of various patches from many Emergency services personnel (Sheriff’s Departments, Fire Departments, Ambulance Services, etc) from all over the country.

Peyton has been completely away from home since late December, when she traveled to Pennsylvania just after Christmas to prepare for her transplant in early January. She has been away from most of her family since then; including her little sister, Kolby, and her newborn twin sisters, Raelynn and Reagan, whom she hasn’t had the privilege of meeting in person just yet.

Unfortunately, it may also be quite some time longer before she is able to do so, as she is currently battling an after-transplant complication known as Post Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disease.

This is something that was known to be a possible problem, but everyone had hope that she would make it through without that complication. However, Peyton’s community still rallies together to support her and her parents.

Local businesses have stepped up to do fundraisers to help with expenses of care and travel. Her father stays with her, and her mother travels back and forth between Peyton and her siblings.

This family has gone through a battle most of us can only imagine. Though the epicenter of support is in good ol’ Webster County, and the boundary of support continues to spread throughout the state.

If you would like to join in supporting Peyton and her journey, there are a number of ways to do so; including by adding to her collection of patches, sending cards or well-wishes, or monetarily. Items may be sent to her mother (so things can be sterilized or disinfected) at:Peyton Williams