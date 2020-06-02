Confederate monument partially removed overnight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The base of a Confederate monument in Alabama is all that remains Tuesday morning in Birmingham’s Linn Park. Live video recorded overnight shows crews worked into the early morning hours dismantling the top portion of the obelisk in pieces.

It comes about a day after protesters tried to remove the monument themselves during a protest over police brutality, including the death of George Floyd.

The stone pieces were hauled off on a flatbed truck. It’s unclear where they were taken.

Crews were expected to return later Tuesday to finish removing the monument.